Home Run Burger- Stonybrook Hurstbourne 1 CORRECT 2723 South Hurstbourne Parkway
Spend $40, save $5
SAVEMORE3519
Build A Burger
All Star Line Up
- 1. Home Run Classic
Lettuce/Tomato/Raw red onion/pickles/mayo/Ketchup/yellow mustard$6.80
- 2. Bases Loaded
Fries Egg/Double Bacon/Sauteed onion/HR sauce/Choose of cheese$10.45
- 3. Heater
Pepper jack cheese/hot sauce/Cajun spice/green chili/Jalapeno/heater sauce.$7.05
- 4. Mama T’S
Roasted red peppers/1000 Island/sauteed onion/bacon/slaw/American cheese.$8.20
- 5. Mushroom & Swiss
Steak sauce/sauteed onions/sauteed mushrooms/Swiss cheese$7.05
- 6. Smokehouse
BBQ sauce/onion straw/cheddar cheese/bacon/Mayo.$8.45
- 7. Bacon & Bleu
Bleu cheese/bacon/mayo/lettuce/tomato.$8.20
- 8. Reuben
Toasted Rye bun/Swiss cheese/1000 Island/Sauer Kraut.$7.05
- Fish N Chips w/ Fries 3pcs
Hand Battered COD$15.75
- 10. HRB Beef Hotdog$5.25
- 10. HRB Beef Chili Cheese Dog$6.95
- 11. Grilled/Crispy Chicken$6.30
- 12. Rajun Cajun
Pepper Jack Cheese/Cajun Fries/Cajun season/Cajun Ranch/Banana Peppers.$8.45
Fish/Dogs/Chicken/Pork
Kids Baskets
Sides
Drinks
- Drink - Regular$2.99
- Drink - Large$3.75
- Bottled Drink$3.50
- Milkshake - Kids$2.99
- Milkshake - Regular$4.99
- Milkshake - Large$6.99
- Water Bottle$3.25
- Hot Coffee Large$3.50
- Hot COFFEE Regular$2.25
- Gatorade$3.95
- Starbucks Cold Coffee$4.50
- 100% Juice$2.99
- Combo Bottle drink up charge$0.75
Milkshake - Large
Milkshake Flavor
Ice cream toppings
Misc
Home Run Burger Locations and Hours
303 West Cardinal Boulevard
(502) 708-1818
Open now • Closes at 9PM
12949 Shelbyville Road
(502) 384-8403
Open now • Closes at 9PM
2425 National Avenue
(646) 303-0869
Open now • Closes at 11PM
6600 Bardstown Road
(502) 290-5679
Open now • Closes at 11PM
2723 South Hurstbourne Parkway
(502) 409-7004
Open now • Closes at 9PM
1599 North Morton Street
(317) 560-5114
Open now • Closes at 11PM
5608 Outer Loop
(502) 365-2031
Open now • Closes at 11PM