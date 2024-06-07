Our Story

Homerun Burger was established in 2008 by a father and daughter. In 2018 RJ the current owner purchased the HRB group with the hopes and dreams to put a HRB in every city for all the communities to enjoy our high quality food and fun family environment.



COME ON OUT TO HOMERUN BURGER AND TRY THE BEST BURGER IN THE CITY! THEY FOCUS ON HIGH QUALITY INGREDIENTS AND MAKE EVERYTHING FRESH TO ORDER. We ARE KNOWN FOR FRESH CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF BURGERS THAT YOU CAN ADD UP TO 28 FREE TOPPINGS… FRESH CUT FRIES AND CAJUN FRIES FRIES… AN EXPANDED MENU OFFERING BREAKFAST, CHICKEN, SALADS, HOMEMADE MILK SHAKES, DEEP FRIED DONUTS PLUS MUCH MORE! HOMERUN BURGER, WAS VOTED BEST BURGER IN LOUISVILLE IN 2022 AND 2023…. ORDER ONLINE HOMERUNBURGER…DOT..COM… HOMERUN BURGER… LOUISVILLE'S BEST BURGERS AND FRIES !



From our family to yours