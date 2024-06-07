Our Story
Homerun Burger was established in 2008 by a father and daughter. In 2018 RJ the current owner purchased the HRB group with the hopes and dreams to put a HRB in every city for all the communities to enjoy our high quality food and fun family environment.
COME ON OUT TO HOMERUN BURGER AND TRY THE BEST BURGER IN THE CITY! THEY FOCUS ON HIGH QUALITY INGREDIENTS AND MAKE EVERYTHING FRESH TO ORDER. We ARE KNOWN FOR FRESH CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF BURGERS THAT YOU CAN ADD UP TO 28 FREE TOPPINGS… FRESH CUT FRIES AND CAJUN FRIES FRIES… AN EXPANDED MENU OFFERING BREAKFAST, CHICKEN, SALADS, HOMEMADE MILK SHAKES, DEEP FRIED DONUTS PLUS MUCH MORE! HOMERUN BURGER, WAS VOTED BEST BURGER IN LOUISVILLE IN 2022 AND 2023…. ORDER ONLINE HOMERUNBURGER…DOT..COM… HOMERUN BURGER… LOUISVILLE'S BEST BURGERS AND FRIES !
From our family to yours
Looking for the best burgers? This is absolutely the best location in the city! I got the Rajun Cajun with Cajun fries and could barely chew while I ate cause it was so delicious ! I could tell it was made with love. The service was outstanding! I went at somewhat of a busy time but the staff was so friendly and considerate. They made sure everyone received quality service and felt valued as customers. I live on the opposite side of town but will make the trip to eat at this location! Visit them, you will not regret it! ..
I had the blue cheese burger and it was amazing! Restaurant was clean and comfortable. Staff was friendly and made me feel welcome. I can’t wait to try them all. The Reuben burger is next on my list..
Food was immaculate and the service was fast, also amazing problem solving skills went out with the family and one of us messed up our order and with professional fashion they made and edit that made our dining experience great.