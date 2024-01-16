Home Run Burger- National Ave 2425 National Avenue
Build A Burger
All Star Line Up
- 1. Home Run Classic
Lettuce/Tomato/Raw red onion/pickles/mayo/Ketchup/yellow mustard$6.80
- 2. Bases Loaded
Fries Egg/Double Bacon/Sauteed onion/HR sauce/Choose of cheese$10.45
- 3. Heater
Pepper jack cheese/hot sauce/Cajun spice/green chili/Jalapeno/heater sauce.$7.05
- 4. Mama T’S
Roasted red peppers/1000 Island/sauteed onion/bacon/slaw/American cheese.$8.20
- 5. Mushroom & Swiss
Steak sauce/sauteed onions/sauteed mushrooms/Swiss cheese$7.05
- 6. Smokehouse
BBQ sauce/onion straw/cheddar cheese/bacon/Mayo.$8.45
- 7. Bacon & Bleu
Bleu cheese/bacon/mayo/lettuce/tomato.$8.20
- 8. Reuben
Toasted Rye bun/Swiss cheese/1000 Island/Sauer Kraut.$7.05
- Fish Combo Chip/Sandwhich
Hand Battered COD$8.75
- 10. HRB Beef Hotdog$5.25
- 10. HRB Beef Chili Cheese Dog$6.95
- 11. Grilled/Crispy Chicken$6.30
- 12. Rajun Cajun
Pepper Jack Cheese/Cajun Fries/Cajun season/Cajun Ranch/Banana Peppers.$8.45
Fish/Dogs/Chicken/Pork
Kids Baskets
Sides
Drinks
Misc
303 West Cardinal Boulevard
(502) 708-1818
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM
12949 Shelbyville Road
(502) 384-8403
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM
2425 National Avenue
(317) 419-2236
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM
6600 Bardstown Road
(502) 290-5679
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM
2723 South Hurstbourne Parkway
(502) 409-7004
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM
1599 North Morton Street
(317) 560-5114
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM
5608 Outer Loop
(502) 365-2031
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM