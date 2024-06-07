Franchise Letter from the Home Run Burgers & Fries



CEO Welcome to Home Run Burgers & Fries! As owner of the original Home Run Burgers & Fries, we share in your excitement about our Certified Angus Beef burgers. Over the last few years, we have been hard at work developing a solid business model that has allowed us to be tremendously successful – and profitable! Now we want to share our superior system with franchisees just like you and help you deliver the same consistent quality that Home Run Burgers & Fries customers have come to expect from our business.



Our training program will guide you through our processes and every phase of the business, giving you the necessary skills for the success of your franchise. The degree of your success, however, will depend upon your willingness to learn and communicate with your customers and with us. Your success is also a function of the amount of time and effort you are willing to devote to learning and executing each phase of the business.



It is our goal to provide support and services to you with the highest level of honesty, integrity, and professionalism. Home Run Burgers & Fries takes the partnership we form with our franchisees very seriously; it is the foundation of our success. From branding campaigns to customizable marketing tools, our support is second to none. Comprehensive training and ongoing support will keep you and your staff knowledgeable and competitive at startup and beyond.



Home Run Burgers & Fries is positioned to do great things, and we are delighted that you are along for the ride. Thanks to its quality food and service, Home Run Burgers & Fries has achieved recognition and respect while building market share. Our potential is limited only by the creativity of our management and the vision of our owners. Our future in this “growth” industry is flourishing, and we welcome you!



Sincerely, Ratneshwar Jha CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Home Run Burgers & Fries



For more information on our franchise program contact:

Todd Gross Vice president of operations & franchise

homerunburger.rm@gmail.com